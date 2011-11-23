BUSTED: Law Firm That Held Foreclosure Themed Halloween Party Is Shutting Down

Three short weeks after its idiotic foreclosure-themed Halloween party became public when it was written up in The New York Times, law firm Steven J Baum is shutting down (via The Consumerist).
Apparently dressing up as homeless foreclosure victims and squatters, with decorations including blow-up foreclosed homes, is not cool. Seriously check out the pictures from Joe Nocera’s column.
Baum was also under fire for misleading foreclosure practices, which led to a $2 million fraud settlement, according to Buffalo Business First.
These complaints culminated in Fannie and Freddie cutting off business, a death blow for a firm specializing in foreclosures.
