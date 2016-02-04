Steven Avery's brother says the convict apologised for naming him in the Teresa Halbach murder

Steven Avery has another family member in his corner, who says Steven has apologised for ever naming him as a suspect.

The “Making a Murderer” subject’s brother, Earl Avery, appeared in his first television interview earlier this week, and he said that he’s made amends with Steven, who previously implicated him in a theory of the murder.

“I guess blood is blood and you can’t change that. Life is too short,” Earl told “Access Hollywood.”

After his 2007 conviction for killing Teresa Halbach, who was allegedly last seen on the Avery property, Steven accused his brothers, Earl and Charles, of possibly killing her. Earl said he understands why Steven pointed to them.

“He told me that his lawyers told him to say that,” Earl told the show. “And he told me that he was frustrated that we wouldn’t talk to him or go up and see him.”

Earl also pointed out some observations that may have bearing on his brother’s conviction: First, he says that on the night Halbach went missing, he drove by the spot where her car would later be found, but it wasn’t there.

Debates have been raging around Steven’s conviction since December, when Netflix released “Making a Murderer,” a 10-episode docuseries following Steven and his then-teen nephew Brendan Dassey’s trials in the murder of Halbach. Its themes of police corruption and the impact of wealth and media on the criminal justice system resonated with many viewers.

Steven and Dassey are currently serving life sentences.

Watch the interview with Earl below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.