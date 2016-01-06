The 'Making a Murderer' filmmakers just revealed major news that could help Steven Avery

“Making a Murderer” creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos appeared on “The Today Show” Tuesday to reveal a new twist to the story of Steven Avery: at least one juror believes he was framed by police.

Ricciardi and Demos’ Netflix documentary series follows Avery’s trial after he is accused of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach. Throughout the trial, Avery’s lawyers argued that he was set up by local police, who they claim planted his blood on the victim’s car and left her keys in his bedroom.

According to Ricciardi, the filmmakers were contacted by the juror after the series was released last month.

“They believe Steven Avery was not proven guilty, they believe Steven was framed by law enforcement and that he deserves a new trial,” Riccairdi told the “Today” hosts. “And if he receives a new trial, in their opinion, it should take place far away from Wisconsin.”

The murder took place in Wisconsin’s Manitowoc County, where Avery as well as the jurors were from, and the trial was in nearby Calumet County. Avery has long been a well-known and semi-notorious figure in the area.

There was speculation included in “Making a Murderer” that the jury pool may have been tainted by the media coverage leading up to Avery’s trial. A televised press conference by district attorney Ken Kratz, for example, included a graphic description of Halbach’s murder based on potentially flawed testimony from Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey.

The unnamed juror who spoke with the filmmakers revealed that they only voted to find Avery guilty to protect themselves.

“Obviously we asked this person, ‘So, explain what happened, why did you cast your vote for guilty?’ And what they told us was they feared for their personal safety,” Demos said on “Today.”

While this may not have an immediate legal impact on Avery’s conviction, it is further fuel for theories that he unfairly sits in prison.

Watch the full Today clip below:

