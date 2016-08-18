Thunder center Steven Adams says he grew out his trademark long hair because he got tired of paying $60 for haircuts

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams has become a fan-favourite in the NBA for his athletic game, humorous quips, and his ever-evolving looks.

Over Adams’ three seasons in the NBA, he has steadily grown out his hair into a mane and grew a mustache that blossomed into a full beard.

In an interview with New Zealand’s Sky Sports, Adams revealed the origins of his current look and that he’s unsure what his look for the 2016-17 season.

“No idea, I just let it go,” Adams said about his hair plans.

“Honestly, it was like a budget thing. It was like 60 bucks to get haircuts and it bummed me out, so… And that was every month. So, I was like, ‘Bro, that’s so much money.’ So, then, I just stopped getting haircuts and stuff and saved me a bunch of money. Now [his hair] is the thing. So, I was like, ‘Cool.'”

Here was Adams in this year’s playoffs:

And Adams practically unrecognizable in 2014:

Adams also provided Sky Sports with one more crucial update. After taking a shot to the groin from Draymond Green in the Western Conference Finals, Adams said he is doing just fine.

“Nuts… they’re still there,” Adams said, reassuringly.

