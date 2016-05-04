NBA playoff game's crazy ending included a fan grabbing Steven Adams' arm

The Oklahoma City Thunder took Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night in a roller coaster of a game that featured one of the wilder finishes you’ll ever see in a basketball game.

Among the several insane events that transpired in the final 15 seconds of the fourth quarter was a bizarre bit of fan interference against Steven Adams with just two seconds left.

After Dion Waiters committed a ridiculous offensive foul while attempting to inbound the ball for Thunder (a blatant push-off that the refs did not call), and after Waiters subsequently turned the ball over to give the Spurs a chance to win the game, a Spurs fan sitting courtside reached out and grabbed Thunder big-man Steven Adams’ right forearm in an apparent attempt to hold him back from the final play as the Spurs tried to beat the buzzer.

Take a look:

whoa whoa whoa AND Steven Adams had his arm grabbed by a fan on that last play pic.twitter.com/2EwdJuwMnv

— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 3, 2016

Adams had gone into the first row after contesting a Patty Mills three, which would have won the game for San Antonio. As he attempted to get back onto the court, an errant hand pulled at Adams’ forearm and momentarily held him up.

Mills’ shot missed, and as players jostled for the loose ball under the basket the clock ran out. At this point, Adams (who is 7-feet tall and had freed himself from the Spurs’ fan’s clutches) turned around and gave the overeager fan a death stare.

The Spurs and Thunder are now tied 1-1 in the Western Conference semis.

NOW WATCH: NBA owners have just agreed to put ads on jerseys



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.