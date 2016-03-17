Thunder player hilariously fails trying to copy the Warriors' favourite Stephen Curry 3-pointer celebration

The Oklahoma City Thunder demolished the Portland Trailblazers Monday night, 128-94.

However, the Thunder may have gotten a little over-excited in their celebrations, as center Steven Adams proved while trying to copy the Warriors’ favourite celebration.

In the second quarter, Adams got an offensive rebound and hit Kevin Durant in the corner for a wide-open three-pointer.

Once Adams passed it off, he turned his back on the shot and ran back on defence, assuming the shot was already made. Unfortunately, Durant missed it.



Durant is shooting almost 39% from three-point range this season, a good number, so it’s hard to blame Adams, but it looks funny nonetheless.

As mentioned, the Warriors get away with this because, well, they get to pass it to Stephen Curry, a 46% three-point shooter.



Andrew Bogut wasn’t even looking:

And at times, Draymond Green celebrates before the shot is up, though he didn’t take his eyes off the shot:

Going forward, Adams is going to have be a little more reserved on shots he celebrates before they go in. Now, he joins Nick Young in the bad celebrations Hall of Fame.

