Meet the guy who's reportedly running the secret Apple car project

LinkedIn Zadesky’s background is in mechanical engineering.

Last week we saw multiple reports that Apple is working on an electric car.

Tim Cook reportedly gave the project the green light a year ago. It’s called Project Titan and is led by Steve Zadesky, who oversaw the creation of the iPod and iPhone, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Here’s what we know about him:

Zadesky has been given permission to assemble an 1,000-person team to work on Apple’s car. He’s allowed to poach employees from inside the company. His team is working on the car in a secret facility near Apple’s HQ in Cupertino, according to the Journal.

Zadesky has been making trips to Austria, possibly to look for a car manufacturer, according to the Financial Times.

He has experience in the automotive industry. His first job was at Ford, where he was an engineer from 1996-1999.

He joined Apple in 1999 to work on the iPod. Here’s one of his patents for what looks like a first-gen iPod:

After working on the iPod, Zadesky shifted his attention to the iPhone. Here’s his patent for a “wireless handheld electronic device” that looks exactly like the original iPhone:

Overall, it seems that Zadesky has kept a pretty low profile — like a lot of Apple executives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.