This NFL Hall of Fame quarterback's investment firm is on a tear

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young is used to racking up accolades.

He’s a three-time Super Bowl champion and decorated with accomplishments from his collegiate and pro career.

He’s also running a private equity firm that’s outperforming many of its competitors.

Young is cofounder and partner at HGGC, formerly known as Huntsman Gay Capital Partners.

HGGC closed its second fund in early 2015, raising more than $1.3 billion. The fund has already lined up some big deals, including AutoAlert, which looks to bring data analytics to the automotive market, and insurance services firm Pearl Holding Group.

Going long

Its first fund posted an internal rate of return (IRR) of 18.3% and an investment multiple of 1.7x. It raised that fund in 2008, according to CalPERS’ data. According to Cambridge Associates, which tracks the performance of private equity firms, the upper quartile, of private equity funds raised in 2008 is 1.76x for investment multiple and an IRR of about 22%. The multiple reflects how much cash a fund made compared to the investor’s initial investment.

Put another way: Steve Young’s investment firm is matching or besting some of the leading US private equity firms, and it is only on its second fund.

Business Insider reached out to Young via email, but he did not respond.

Prior to co-founding HGGC, Young worked with private equity firms including Sorenson Capital, in Utah, and Northgate Private Equity Partners, a California fund that was launched by former NFL players Brent Jones and Tommy Vardell, among others.

It seems Young, who is reportedly worth $40 million, is determined to keep going long after so much success on the gridiron.

NOW WATCH: How a successful investment banker used insider information to bankroll his mistress and child



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.