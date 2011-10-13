An NFL Hall-Of-Famer Received The Birthday Surprise Of A Lifetime - A Flash Mob

When you’re one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, there’s really only one way to celebrate a 50th birthday, big.



That’s exactly what Steve Young’s wife, Barb, did for her hall-of-fame husband. She enlisted Flash Mob America to organise an impressively organised surprise.

It began with an eager autograph-seeker. Then came the impromptu dance. Followed by several young women in Young jerseys. And, then, the mob.

Even Barb and other family members joined in.

Young’ reaction was something in between awed and confused. His response:

“I don’t know how that happened.”

Happy birthday, Steve.

For my recent birthday, all I received was a check in the mail.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.