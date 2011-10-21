The Google Rant Guy Is Back To Sing Jeff Bezos' Praises

Photo: Via Google+

Last week, Google engineer Steve Yegge accidentally published a memo that bad-mouthed the company for its issues around successfully creating platforms.Now he’s back with an (intentionally) public memo that serves to flatter Jeff Bezos to no end. This is a departure from his original rant, in which he slammed Bezos by saying the Amazon founder “makes ordinary control freaks look like stoned hippies.”



Now he writes:

Bagging on [Amazon], even in an internal memo, was uncharacteristically unprofessional of me. So I’ve been feeling pretty guilty for the past week…I’m going to try to paint [a more balanced] picture via some true stories that I’ve never shared publicly.

He goes on to tell the story of his experience giving a very honest presentation to Bezos, who is usually surrounded by yes-men. He even offers current Amazon employees advice on how to make their own presentations go more smoothly.

At different points in his writing, Yegge describes Bezos as “really frigging smart,” having a “giant brain,” and as being a “hyper-intelligent alien with a tangential interest in human affairs.”

To read this weirdly flattering document, click right here >

