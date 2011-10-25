Steve Wynn: Dear Business Insider, Please Correct One Thing...

We recently brought you Steve Wynn’s big “rant” that he delivered at the end of his conference call on the deficit, Obama, and Occupy Wall Street.



But the CEO of Wynn Resorts has one little quibble with us.

Dear Mr. Weisenthal:

Thanks for paying attention.

One point: I consider my answers as a discussion rather than a “rant.”

A rant is a term usually applied to an irrational, running uncontrolled verbal abruption. If my understanding of the term “Rant” is different than yours, please enlighten me; but I was in a discussion giving a response to a question about social unrest.

Thank you for all of your attention.

Warmest regards,

Steve Wynn

Fair enough. We agree there was nothing irrational or uncontrolled about it. Duly noted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.