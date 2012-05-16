Steve Wynn Is Buying An Enormous Penthouse At The Ritz-Carlton For $70 Million

Casino tycoon Steve Wynn has bought a $70 million condo on Central Park South from Christopher M. Jeffries, a founding partner of commercial real estate firm Millennium Partners, The New York Post reports.



Jeffries listed the 10,882-square-foot duplex at The Ritz-Carlton on Central Park South in March for $77.5 million, so it looks like Wynn was able to negotiate himself something of a deal.

The casino mogul has reportedly been looking for a new Manhattan pad ever since selling his home at The Plaza for $24.4 million in 2010. He even looked at late financier Teddy Forstmann’s former apartment, but the neighbours weren’t too thrilled.

Brown Harris Stevens super-broker Kyle Blackmon, who also sold Sandy Weill’s $88 million penthouse, had the listing.

We think Wynn will be right at home in his new duplex, a 14-room spread in what was once the hotel’s ball room.

There are no listing photos, so you’ll have to make do with the floorplan:

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

