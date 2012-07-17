STEVE WYNN: How A Humble Keno Manager Became The Most Powerful Gaming Magnate In The World

Photo: AP Images

It’s hard to argue that one specific person has had more of an impact on a city than Steve Wynn has had on Las Vegas. Vegas was around for a long time, but Wynn is credited for bringing the megaresort to the Las Vegas strip and taking the luxury experience to the next level.



Believe it or not, the visionary behind the Mirage, Bellagio, and Wynn hotels actually suffers from a major physical disability.

But he has overcome all obstacles to build a company that is expected to deliver $1.3 billion in Q2 revenue when it announces earnings this afternoon.

