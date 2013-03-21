Steve Wozniak's Old House Is Beautiful, And It's Back On The Market

Megan Rose Dickey
steve wozniak's old house in front

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s old house in Los Gatos is back on the market, Jenny Pisillo of SFGate reports.

And it’s quite the sight for sore eyes.

The six bedroom, six and a half bathroom house was built specifically for Wozniak back in 1986.

The house has changed owners a few times, but it has still retained much of its original design.

The current owners of the house first listed the property last year with a price tag of $5 million. But no one bit, so they took it off the market in July.

Now, they’re giving it another go and trying to sell it for $4.395 million. The house is full of snazzy amenities, like a pool with a waterfall and an indoor play area for kids.

If you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend, you can check out the open house.  

The 7,500 square-foot house sits on 1.19 acres of land in Los Gatos.

It has tons of natural light.

The kitchen is very spacious and has a skylight to bring in natural light.

The breakfast bar area looks into the kitchen.

To the right of the bar area, there's more room for seating under the stained glass skylight.

The property also has a more intimate and formal dining room area for those special occasions.

Here's the master bedroom.

This bedroom has a beautiful view of the hillside. The house has six bedrooms in total.

The master bathroom comes with a spacious bathtub, shower, and even a TV.

The property has an indoor play area for kids.

The main living room looks out into the garden.

It even has a pool with a waterfall.

Now, here's some really beautiful office space

Check Out Google's Crazy New Offices In Tel Aviv >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.