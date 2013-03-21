Steve Wozniak's Old House Is Beautiful, And It's Back On The Market

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s old house in Los Gatos is back on the market, Jenny Pisillo of SFGate reports.



And it’s quite the sight for sore eyes.

The six bedroom, six and a half bathroom house was built specifically for Wozniak back in 1986.

The house has changed owners a few times, but it has still retained much of its original design.

The current owners of the house first listed the property last year with a price tag of $5 million. But no one bit, so they took it off the market in July.

Now, they’re giving it another go and trying to sell it for $4.395 million. The house is full of snazzy amenities, like a pool with a waterfall and an indoor play area for kids.

If you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend, you can check out the open house.

