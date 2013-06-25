Steve Wozniak's Top 10 favourite Restaurants According To His Foursquare Check-Ins

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak loves to use Foursquare.
He’s logged more than 4,600 check-ins, documenting everything from his frequent visits to Tesla’s Supercharger Station, to standing in the VIP line at Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference.
But The Woz’s dedication to restaurant check-ins is unmatched, and we’ve compiled his favourites.
So if you ever want a chance of bumping into Woz, or maybe the opportunity sit down for a quick breakfast (Woz tweets about eating with fans all the time), here’s where to go.
These are the restaurant’s that Woz checked into most, from October 2012 onwards.
With only 6 visits in the last 263 days, Woz doesn't exactly frequent El Burro. But he has stopped by before attending a concert.
Woz is a fan of Hard Rock Cafes everywhere. He's checked in 11 times in the last 263 days, including the Denver location.
Woz has stopped by Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que 13 times since October. He's a big fan of their ribs, according to Twitter.
Baskin Robbins is tied with chilli's for Woz's third-most visited restaurant, with 15 check-ins. He's tweeted that he enjoys their sugar-free ice cream as dessert.
You can't follow Woz on Twitter without hearing about The Mandarin Gourmet, where he often grabs dinner. With 17 visits in the last 263 days, the restaurant's Foursquare profile features multiple photos that the Apple co-founder has uploaded.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.