Look at Steve Wozniak's crazy vacuum tube watch

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak has a crazy watch. In an interview with the BBC, published yesterday, he talks up his timepiece that uses “vacuum tubes” to function.

It’s a “high-power,” “high-voltage” device that harks back to a bygone era, he describes.

Wozniak is quizzed about all sorts of things in the interview. He’s asked about being played by Seth Rogen in the upcoming movie about former Apple boss Steve Jobs; the success of the tech giant in general; and addiction to smartphones.

But the most notable pullout from the conversation is his funky watch, which looks like something out of a 1950s sci-fi film. The device comes up in conversation after Wozniak is asked about the eagerly anticipated Apple Watch, probably the most exciting Apple product since the iPhone 6.

“Oh, I’m wearing a cool watch,” Wozniak says. “I like unusual things. These are two vacuum tubes that haven’t been made for 45 years that run on high power, high voltage.”

He’s clearly very happy with his old-fashioned timepiece. “It’s waterproof so you can take it out in the bathtub at least once,” he adds.

“When I turn my wrist, I read it. It can’t be on all the time or it would run the battery down in a minute. This is not the Apple Watch.”

It’s not — but it does look cool. It’s called a Nixie Watch and it’s full-on retro tech. They’re made by Cathcode Corner and use “40-year-old display technology”, according to the website. They cost about $US500.

It’s not the first time Wozniak has talked about his lo-tech watch, though. He once said he wished he’d invented it but he hasn’t mentioned it for some time.

The Nixie Watch first got some media attention in 2005 and it looks like Wozniak mentioned it way back in 2008. Still, it must be good given he’s still wearing it seven years later!

Watch the full BBC interview here.

