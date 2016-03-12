Apple founder Steve Wozniak thinks Amazon's new device is the next big platform

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images.

Apple founder Steve Wozniak loves the Amazon Echo, a smart speaker that users can talk to.

He said that he thinks it’s “the next big platform for the near future” during an interview with CNBC that aired on Friday.

“It’s become such a wonderful part of our life, not having to lift anything up and speak to things, and just speak to it anywhere across a room. That is such a luxury and freedom.”

“I fell in love with speaking because I hate to memorise,” the Apple founder explained, mentioning that he likes to use Apple’s Siri voice assistant as well. “With the Amazon Echo, you can just say ‘send me an Uber’ and it does it.”

Wozniak’s not the only one who thinks there’s a lot of potential in the voice-controlled speaker. Tech Insider’s Dave Smith says it’s one of his favourite tech gadgets ever, and lots of other commentators agree. Although the Echo launched quietly in 2014, Amazon has recently been promoting its “sleeper hit” with television commercials as well.

It all adds up to a product with a cult-like following that regularly sells out.

Although Amazon doesn’t release sales data, some estimates peg Echo sales as outpacing speakers from established audio brands like Bose, Sonos, and Logitech.

Last week, Amazon released two new Echo speakers, the Echo Dot, a smaller version of the first Echo, and the Amazon Tap, a portable version.

