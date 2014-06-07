Steve Wozniak Was A Total Boss At Tetris

Today marks the birthday of Tetris, the falling blocks game created by Alexey Pajitnov in 1984 that has had gaming fans hooked for the past thirty years.

Perhaps none so more than Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who posted a comment on Gizmodo’s piece about the iconic game, claiming that he was a Tetris superstar.

According to the Woz, he was so great that “Nintendo Power” magazine started refusing to print his high scores in its Gameboy Tetris rankings. In order to sneak his name onto the list, he spelled it backwards (Evets Kainzow) and changed his home city from Los Gatos to Saragoga.

“Sure enough, they printed that name at the top of the next list of scores,” he writes. “I even have that issue of Nintendo Power, thanks to a thoughtful fan who gifted me with it recently.”

