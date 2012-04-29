Steve Wozniak Says Windows Phone Is More Beautiful Than iPhone Or Android

Photo: AP Images

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is known for playing around with all kinds of mobile tech, even if it competes with iOS devices.Wozniak recently bought Nokia’s new Lumia 900 Windows Phone, and shared some of his thoughts on Microsoft’s Mobile platform in a podcast interview with The Report. (The Verge first picked up the interview).



Overall, Wozniak says he prefers the look and feel of Windows Phone apps over Android and iPhone apps. He also likes Windows Phone better overall than Android.

We had similar feelings towards Windows Phone apps when we reviewed the Lumia 900. Many apps such as Evernote, Spotify, Foursquare, and Facebook look a lot better than their Android and iPhone counterparts.

Here are a few key quotes from Woz’s interview:

“I definitely favour the Windows 7 phone over Android.”

“[Windows Phone apps are] much more beautiful than the same apps on Android and iPhone”

“[Windows Phone] is more beautiful than the other platforms”

“[I feel like] I’m more with a friend than with a tool.”

Despite his love for Windows Phone’s design, Wozniak said he still uses his iPhone 4S as his primary phone. He says Windows Phones need a better app selection and utilities like Android’s voice dictation and the iPhone’s Siri.

