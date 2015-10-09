Steve Wozniak says a pivotal scene in 'Steve Jobs' was 'made up for the movie'

There’s a pivotal scene towards the end of “Steve Jobs,” the new film from Aaron Sorkin, that involves a heated confrontation between Jobs and his Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak.

Wozniak tells Tech Insider the scene “was made up for the movie.”

The scene in question takes place before the launch of the iMac in 1998. Without giving too much away, Wozniak (played by Seth Rogen) wants Jobs (played by Michael Fassbender) to mention the team that built the Apple II during his iMac keynote address.

Apple employees and a lone journalist witness the tense exchange, which involves a lot of yelling and intensity.

But here’s the thing: it never happened.

In an email to Tech Insider, Woz says he was “behind Jobs and the products at each introduction,” and that he’d “never even talk to a friend” the way Rogen talks to Fassbender during that part of the film.

Woz did say, however, that he would have liked to say many of those things his character in the movie says to Jobs.

“…the sentiment among many was like that portrayed by my character,” Woz wrote to Tech Insider, “so their feelings were put into my mouth for the movie.”

Woz said that specific scene, along with others in the movie, were based on a short phone call he had with John Sculley, who served as Apple’s CEO from 1983 to 1993. Woz called Sculley on behalf of “a ton of managers and execs and engineers who were about ready to quit, since they were responsible for all of Apple’s profits at that time and got no mention at all (and worse) at a shareholders meeting.”

Woz said he called Sculley on their behalf because “they didn’t have as powerful a voice as I had.” He said he thinks Sculley told Jobs about their conversation.

“I suspect that Sculley relayed those comments to Jobs, as Steve did something atrocious to me the next year as a result, but which I don’t want to talk about,” Woz told Tech Insider. “It’s another one of those things that you could hardly imagine a person doing and that leaves a permanent stain on the memories of a person’s character.”

Here’s what Woz told Tech Insider when we asked specifically about that scene:

That scene was made up for the movie. I was behind Jobs and the products at each introduction. I would never even talk to a friend that way. But the sentiment among many was like that portrayed by my character, so their feelings were put into my mouth for the movie. I would have liked myself saying those things, except for the epithet. The comments about Apple II recognition had nothing to do with myself. I was a voice for all the employees of that division who were being ignored and disrespected, possibly to diminish a source of competition to Steve Jobs’ Macintosh. That scene, and others with me addressing Jobs, were based on a 30-second phone call I made to John Sculley, not on my own behalf but on that of a ton of managers and execs and engineers who were about ready to quit, since they were responsible for all of Apple’s profits at that time and got no mention at all (and worse) at a shareholders meeting. They didn’t have as powerful a voice as I had so I made that phone call on their behalf. I suspect that Sculley relayed those comments to Jobs, as Steve did something atrocious to me the next year as a result, but which I don’t want to talk about. It’s another one of those things that you could hardly imagine a person doing and that leaves a permanent stain on the memories of a person’s character.

That said, Aaron Sorkin’s “Steve Jobs” film is not a true historical representation of Jobs’ life. It’s considered an adaptation of Walter Isaacson’s definitive “Steve Jobs” biography from 2011, but the movie is only loosely based on true events. Woz was a paid consultant on the film.

