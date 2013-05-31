Steve Wozniak Says Human-Like Computers Could Give Every Child A Personal Tutor

TwitterApple cofounder Steve Wozniak thinks that computers will become so much like humans over the next few years that children will be able to use them as personal teachers.



According to the Belfast Telegraph, the Silicon Valley legend said that recent developments are bringing us closer to the point where kids will be able to have one-on-one conversations with their devices.

Whereas now students find themselves in over-fill classrooms and educators have to teach to national standards-based tests, Wozniak believes that such advances will allow for much more personalised educations: “We will be able to have one teacher per student and let students go in their own direction.”

