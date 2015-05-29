Why Steve Wozniak says 'Silicon Valley' and 'Halt and Catch Fire' are realistic TV shows about the tech world

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says ‘I love the portrayal’

In a press call for National Geographic’s upcoming documentary series “American Genius,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak took time to give glowing reviews to two TV shows about the tech world — HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire.”

Wozniak found the comedic portrayal of start-up culture in “Silicon Valley” to be both amusing and realistic to his own experiences.

“Silicon Valley, I watched the entire first season,” he said. “It fit into this thing where when we started Apple there were companies that would spin-off.”

Wozniak continued:

“Then along came groups like Bill Gates and Microsoft and Steve Jobs and myself and Apple and a lot of young, young people; Mark Zuckerberg working in a dorm, creating these great companies. So, it became very enamoured by people and wanting to be an entrepreneur, wanting to know the formula. How can I someday be part of a startup, one of the most exciting in life for people of that university-type age? So, those TV shows definitely would find a [audience], either have an interest, a spark, a point that could grab an audience.”

In response to a reporter’s question about “Halt and Catch Fire,” AMC’s period drama about the Silicon Prairie of Texas in 1983, Wozniak reacted even more positively:

“‘Halt and Catch Fire,’ too. Wow, I love the portrayal, but it’s more like a lot of the drama.”

“American Genius” premieres on the National Geographic Channel on June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The first episode, “Jobs vs. Gates,” will detail the battle between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates to bring the personal computer to the masses in the 1980s and feature commentary from Wozniak, Twitter co-founder and entrepreneur Biz Stone, politician and businessman Mitt Romney, and others.

