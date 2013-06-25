Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hopes The Upcoming Steve Jobs Movie Doesn't Portray Jobs As A Saint

When Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak saw a one-minute long trailer of the upcoming Steve Jobs biopic back in January, he said it was “totally wrong.”



The scene depicted Steve Jobs trying to persuade Wozniak to bring the idea of the operating system to the public. But Wozniak said that portrayal wasn’t anywhere close to the interaction that actually happened between the two Apple co-founders.

With the release of the film’s first full-length trailer last week, Wozniak seems to have changed his tune. Well, he’s at least reserving judgment until he sees the film in its entirety.

But one of his concerns is that the film will portray Jobs as a saint, instead of as one the key people who led Apple through one failure after the other (Apple ///, LISA, and Macintosh), Wozniak told Jesus Diaz of Gizmodo.

“Jobs came back as the saint and god we now recognise and did then head the creation of other products as great as the Apple II, like the iTunes store, the iPod, the retail stores, the iPhone and the iPad,” Wozniak says. “But he was a different person, more experienced and more thoughtful and more capable of running Apple in those later years. We truly could have used the later Jobs in the earlier years at Apple, is what I feel.”

Jobs was originally scheduled for theatrical release in April, but was delayed until August 16.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.