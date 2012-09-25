Steve Wozniak Thinks People Are Making A Big Stink Out Of Apple Maps For No Reason

Photo: AP

I love when Steve Wozniak says things. He’s usually hilariously critical of Apple, the company he co-founded with Steve Jobs.So I was excited to see him finally comment on Apple’s controversial new Maps app that does away with Google Maps data. (My colleague Jay Yarow emailed Woz last week, but Woz had only used Apple Maps for less than a day and said he couldn’t comment.)



Here’s what Woz said at a conference in Australia, according to ZDNet:

I tried to navigate somewhere, and I couldn’t get to where I wanted to by voice. So, I was a little disappointed, because I love navigation by voice with my Google [Android] phones, actually, since they always get it and are based on a better database.

But Woz went on to say that he doesn’t think the problems with Apple Maps are as “severe” as people are making them out to be. In some cases, he may be right. However, here in New York, I’ve been having a ton of trouble due to the lack of public transit directions. (I missed a subway stop today because the third-party app Embark told me the wrong one.)

