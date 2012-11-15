Apple Cofounder Steve Wozniak Now Thinks Microsoft Might Be More Innovative

Steve Wozniak doesn’t always stick to Apple products.

Photo: AP

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak says he’s “worried” that Microsoft might be more innovative than Apple, reports TechCrunch.Speaking at the TEDx Brussels conference, Wozniak said that Microsoft has produced “more of the type of innovation where you see something and you say, ‘Whoa, they really changed things drastically. Whoa, they aren’t really even going in the same direction as everyone else.'”



While Wozniak acknowledged that Apple devices improve each year, he added that “improving is not Apple-style innovation. It’s not like you’re creating something astounding that you’re just gasping because it’s so unexpected.”

