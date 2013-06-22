Steve Wozniak Is One Of The Few People Who Has Met The Kimye Baby

Steve Wozniak tells Piers Morgan about meeting North West.

In today’s most bizarre celebrity friend pairings, it turns out Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is one of the few people who has had the privilege of meeting Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s new baby girl, North “Nori” West.



Woz appeared on CNN’s “Piers Morgan Live” Thursday night and discussed the encounter, revealing how the meeting came about:

“I have seen a lot of babies, and a baby represents the love between the people and that meant more to me and the love that Kim was showing to Kanye. Just because he was interested in technology and companies, she, as a birthday present, she had me come up there to meet him.”

Apparently, Kim was listening when Kanye — who turned 36 on June 8 — told the New York Times he thinks he is the next Steve Jobs.

Here were Kanye’s exact words: “I think what Kanye West is going to mean is something similar to what Steve Jobs means. I am undoubtedly, you know, Steve of Internet, downtown, fashion, culture. Period. By a long jump. I honestly feel that because Steve has passed, you know, it’s like when Biggie passed and Jay-Z was allowed to become Jay-Z.”

It seems both Kardashian and Woz are on board with West’s vision of greatness.

“Unbelievable that a woman would do that,” Woz told Piers Morgan of Kardashian scheduling a meeting between himself and the rapper. “I mean I just think she is doing everything she can to show her love to a man.”

Wozniak refused to spill the details of when and where the celebrity meeting took place, but he’s no stranger to being first to meet the latest and greatest.

Woz has been known to be first in line, or even head to Australia, to get the latest Apple products ahead of everyone else, too.

Watch Wozniak discuss his meeting with Kimye and North West below:



