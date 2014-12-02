Steve Wozniak Is Starring In A Reality Show About Gadgets

According to Gizmodo, Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak is reportedly joining forces with “Mythbusters” host Kari Byron to create a reality TV show about futuristic tech.

Called “The Woz,” according to a press release obtained by Gizmodo, the show will feature Wozniak testing out gadgets, and it “introduces the audience to facilities where science fiction is quickly becoming reality.”

Not much else is known about the upcoming show, though Byron has tweeted out some hints.

Embarking on an adventure. Like partner my new partner in crime? pic.twitter.com/GwbN5VXZ35

— Kari Byron (@KariByron) November 24, 2014

Running around with Woz all day is hilarious. Such a sweetheart.

— Kari Byron (@KariByron) November 24, 2014

We’ll update as we find out more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.