Steve Wozniak Is Now An Official Australian Resident And Is Looking To Buy A House In Sydney

Steve Wozniak. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images for Best Brands

Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, is now officially a permanent Australian resident and plans to retire in Tasmania.

In an interview with The Australian Financial Review, ­Wozniak says his decision to make Australia home came after he received an email from old friend, Sydney barrister Nicholas Baltinos.

The 64-year-old, sometimes called The Wonderful Wizard of Woz, has a son married to an Australian and they live in Sydney.

In October he became an adjunct professor at the University of Technology in Sydney.

“I have now got a visa for dis­tinguished people – or something like that – it took a long time and cost some money, but we have done it for our entire family, so we can all reside here,” Wozniak says.

“I want to be a distinguished part of this country and some day I may say I lived and died an Australian, and that would be a really nice thing to be able to say. No country is perfect, but I like a lot of things about this place.”

He will buy a home in Sydney but will continue to be based in the US for the time being because of his frequent public speaking engagements.

But intends to settle in Australia when life starts to slow a bit.

He is likely to choose Tasmania as a permanent home in the future.

“The Premier of Tasmania actually called us at our home and offered to show us around if we were ever there. Hopefully in the next few days we can get there, as I really like the idea of cooler weather,” he says.

Wozniak is still officially an employee of Apple. He first met Apple founder Steve Jobs in 1971. He was in college and Jobs was at high school.

There’s more of the interview HERE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.