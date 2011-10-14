Steve Wozniak Is First In Line For The iPhone 4S At The Los Gatos Apple Store

Photo: Dylan Love

Steve Wozniak is currently the first person in line for the iPhone 4S at the Apple Store in Los Gatos, CA, according to this tweet from Facebook app developer Joe Hewitt: Woz and his Segway first in line at the Los Gatos Apple Store. Only one in line too!We called the store to see if we could confirm that he was there and were told that “it’s entirely possible.”



Update: He just checked in on Foursquare at the store and wrote, ‘The long wait begins. I’m first in line. The guy ahead was on the wrong side and he’s pissed.”

