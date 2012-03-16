Steve Wozniak Has Been Waiting In Line For An iPad Since Thursday At Noon

Steve Wozniak checked into a Los Angeles mall on Foursquare last night.



An enterprising reporter ran over and interviewed him.

Woz has been waiting in line for an iPad since Thursday at noon (California time). He’s the first in line.

Asked what he thinks now that the company he started in a garage is now the most valuable company in the world, Woz said, cheerfully, that he and Steve Jobs knew they were starting a revolution, but they had no idea what it would look like.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

