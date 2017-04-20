STEVE WOZNIAK: What I want to see in the 'Apple Car'

California’s DMV recently confirmed that Apple, along with 29 other companies developing self-driving technology, has been issued a permit to begin testing autonomous vehicles. Business Insider recently sat down with Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, who told us why he thinks Apple could become the company that will bring autonomous cars to the masses.

