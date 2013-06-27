Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Says Edward Snowden Is A Hero

Steve Wozniak

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has spoken out in favour of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.



In an interview with The Daily Beast’s Lloyd Grove, Wozniak talked about how the Internet has changed, and why he supports Snowden:

“I think he’s a hero. He’s a hero to my beliefs about how the Constitution should work. I don’t think the NSA has done one thing valuable for us, in this whole ‘Prism’ regard, that couldn’t have been done by following the Constitution and doing it the old way.”

Wozniak went on to discuss his views on terrorism — which he believes is a crime and not a war — and talked about how the word “war” is being manipulated to allow unconstitutional monitoring. He also talked about how supposedly “secure” correspondence has changed.

Reminiscing of a time when snail mail was guaranteed to go unopened by the post office, Woz voiced his concern over the lack of legitimate guarantee that exists with today’s email services.

You can read all of Woz’s thoughts on Snowden and intelligence eavesdropping here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.