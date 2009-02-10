Steve Wozniak: Dance Machine

It’s good to see Apple (AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak is still getting out after his breakup with comedian Kathy Griffin, but this? The Woz is competing in the next season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, where he’ll try to out-dance Lil’ Kim and Denise Richards among others.



We’ll be tuning in on March 9. Wonder if he’ll bring his Segway?

