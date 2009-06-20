Steve Wozniak Cuts Line For New iPhone

Apple (AAPL) cofounder Steve Wozniak talked a bunch of Silicon Valley nerds into letting him skip the iPhone line at the Valley Fair, Calif. Apple Store. At 4:30 a.m.!

This according to a Macrumors forums post:

I just got my iPhone this morning at the Apple Store in Valley Fair (San Jose, CA) and Steve Wozniak was there.

I arrived at 3:50am and Mr. Woz was chopping it up with the manager at Apple. Then around 4:30am he politely asked everyone in line if he could be the 1st to get his iPhone at the store and everyone said yes.

