Check Out All The Crazy Stuff Steve Wozniak Carries Around In His Backpack

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak wrote a post today for Gizmodo detailing the excessive amount of gadgets he travels with.
We thought we had a gadget addiction, but Woz carries more than 50 devices with him when travelling.
Here’s a photo:
Photo: Gizmodo
A few of the items Woz carries include:
- at least five cell phones (two iPhones, a droid RAZR, two Galaxy Nexus’)
- two GPS units
- iPod nano watch
- Bluetooth mouse
- all retractable USB chargers
A few of the more bizarre things
- binoculars
- multiple Gameboy Lights (a Gameboy sold in Japan but never in the U.S.)
- Gameboy link cables
