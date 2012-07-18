Check Out All The Crazy Stuff Steve Wozniak Carries Around In His Backpack

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak wrote a post today for Gizmodo detailing the excessive amount of gadgets he travels with.



We thought we had a gadget addiction, but Woz carries more than 50 devices with him when travelling.

Here’s a photo:

Photo: Gizmodo

A few of the items Woz carries include:

at least five cell phones (two iPhones, a droid RAZR, two Galaxy Nexus’)

two GPS units

iPod nano watch

Bluetooth mouse

all retractable USB chargers

A few of the more bizarre things

binoculars

multiple Gameboy Lights (a Gameboy sold in Japan but never in the U.S.)

Gameboy link cables

