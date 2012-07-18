Check Out All The Crazy Stuff Steve Wozniak Carries Around In His Backpack

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak wrote a post today for Gizmodo detailing the excessive amount of gadgets he travels with.

We thought we had a gadget addiction, but Woz carries more than 50 devices with him when travelling.

Here’s a photo:

steve wozniak gadgets

Photo: Gizmodo

A few of the items Woz carries include:

  • at least five cell phones (two iPhones, a droid RAZR, two Galaxy Nexus’)
  • two GPS units
  • iPod nano watch
  • Bluetooth mouse
  • all retractable USB chargers

A few of the more bizarre things

  • binoculars
  • multiple Gameboy Lights (a Gameboy sold in Japan but never in the U.S.)
  • Gameboy link cables

Get the full breakdown on Gizmodo >

