Steve Wozniak Would Like To Become An Australian Citizen, But It's Got Nothing To Do With Taxes...

Another high-profile departure from the US?The Australian Financial Review is reporting that Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak would like to become an Australian citizen.



But unlike others, who have sought foreign citizenship for financial reasons, that’s not the case with Woz.

Mr Wozniak told The Australian Financial Review in Sydney that he had spoken to Communications Minister Stephen Conroy and was in support of the federal government’s fibre rollout.

“I spoke to him and they plan to roll it out to everyone in the country,” Mr Wozniak said.

“I support it very much. It’s one of the reasons why I actually like this country and want to become a citizen. I live in a country where we don’t have any regulation of telecommunications.”

In fact, it sounds like he wants to keep his US citizenship. He really seems to like the country’s broadband plan, and that’s why he wants to be a citizen.

