Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak thinks Apple is working on a car

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak has told the Australian Financial Review that he thinks the Cupertino company may be working on a car.

Over the last several months, Apple’s rumoured electric car project has been the subject of rampant speculation in the media. Reportedly codenamed “Titan,” there’s been a slew of reports about Apple’s apparent aspirations in the automotive sector. The company reportedly has hundreds of employees working on the top-secret project, and is offering extremely generous hiring bonuses to employees of Tesla, another electric car company.

Wozniak is no longer involved with Apple, and lives in Australia (though he remains an honorary employee). But in a new interview with the Australian Financial Review’s Paul Smith, the 64-year-old engineer says he doesn’t “know if Apple’s doing that, or if they’re just working on their CarPlay apps for the dashboard of your car, but it seems like they might be hiring a lot of people who could really build a vehicle.”

Wozniak adds: “There are an awful lot of companies right now who are playing with electric cars and there’s a lot more playing with self-driving cars, this is the future and it might be huge… there are so many openings here and it is perfect territory for a company like Apple.”

The Apple co-founder also points out for Apple to expand significantly, it needs to enter a market large enough to move the needle — and “cars would fit the bill.”

