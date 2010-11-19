Steve Wozniak: Android "Can Get Greater Marketshare And Still Be Crappy"

Did Steve Wozniak get an angry phone call from his old buddy Steve Jobs?



After turning heads by declaring that Android was going to be the winner of smartphone wars, Wozniak is trying to walk back his comments a little bit in an interview with Engadget.

One thing he wanted to clarify was the idea that Android could be better than the iPhone.

He thinks Android could be bigger, “a lot like Windows,” but, “it can get greater marketshare and still be crappy.”

So there you have it. Wozniak thinks what most people think. Android is going to be huge, but there’s a chance it won’t be as nice and polished as Apple’s OS.

