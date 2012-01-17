Forget About Siri -- Steve Wozniak Says Voice Commands Are Better On Android

Photo: Google+

Despite Steve Jobs’s nearly malevolent attitude towards the Android operating system, Steve Wozniak is a fan, reports The Daily Beast.”My primary phone is the iPhone. I love the beauty of it. But I wish it did all the things my Android does, I really do,” he said.



According to Woz, voice commands and navigation are two huge advantages of Android over iOS.

“If you’re willing to do the work to understand it a little bit, well, I hate to say it, but there’s more available in some ways,” said Wozniak.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.