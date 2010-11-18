Steve Wozniak: Google Android Will Be Bigger Than Apple iOS

Photo: Twitter
Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak says Android will become the dominant smartphone platform just Windows eventually became the dominant PC platform.In an interview with Dutch paper De Telegraaf, he says when it comes to quality, Apple’s iPhone is leading now. But, he says Android has more features, it will improve its quality over time, and it just offers more options for people. Therefore it will win out.
As for Nokia? He calls it the brand for the last generation.
Via: Engadget
