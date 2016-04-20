Steve Wozniak, Richard Branson, and a Facebook VP are on the hunt for the world's best startups

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, Virgin billionaire Richard Branson, and Facebook EMEA VP Nicola Mendelsohn are teaming up to find the best startups around the world.

The trio, who were announced as judges for the Talent Unleashed Awards on Tuesday, will judge five awards categories with help from several other judges.

The categories include: best startup (social impact), best startup (tech innovation), best digital SME (tech innovation), most disruptive CIO/CTO, and best tech IPO/venture capital raise.

The Talent Unleashed Awards are open to startups and entrepreneurs in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the UK.

The global finals take place in Sydney in August and the overall winners will receive one-on-one time with Steve Wozniak and a trip to Silicon Valley.

Jon Butterfield, EMEA CEO of recruitment firm Talent International, the organiser of the Talent Unleashed Awards, said the awards are designed to champion ideas that have the potential to transform the technological world and positively impact the community.

“Last year’s awards attracted over 500 entries from a variety of disruptive entrepreneurs and game-changing startups,” said Butterfield in a statement. “The UK is an exciting hotbed for technological innovation and we’re looking forward to seeing what interesting things businesses are doing to effect change.”

Last year’s winner was London-based startup Andiamo, which 3D-prints custom orthotics to reduce the amount of time and improve the quality of care that children with disabilities experience.

Andiamo is preparing for a winners trip to Necker Island with Sir Richard Branson next month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.