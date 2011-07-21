Steve Williams Unloads On Tiger Woods: "He Needs To Earn My Respect Back"

Tiger’s last round with Stevie was when he walked off the Player’s Championship course after 9 holes.

The golf world was stunned yesterday to learn that Tiger Woods had ended the most successful partnership in golf by firing his caddie Steve Williams.Now Williams is firing back at Woods, questioning his loyalty and admitting that he’s lost all respect for his former partner.



Williams told New Zealand TV that he’s not mad about the split with Tiger, but that he is upset about the timing – particularly after Williams stuck with Woods through the worst two-year stretch of his career.

“I’m a very big stickler for loyalty and I stuck with Tiger through his difficult period when a lot of people thought I should have left his side … My name should have been cleared immediately,” said Williams. “Loyalty didn’t mean much to him.”

Williams said that after the sex scandal broke, he told Tiger that he had lost respect for the golfer and Woods would have to earn that respect back. Obviously, that hasn’t happened.

The pair had been together longer than either had been with their wives – Stevie’s wife is very good friends with Elin Nordegren – and Williams said back in 2007 that he planned to be carrying Tiger’s bag when he broke Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18 major championships.

Now that’s not going to happen. Williams added that if Tiger didn’t want him around any more, he should have made that clear 18 months ago, before putting them both through such misery.

“Basically you could say I wasted two years of my life,” says Williams.

