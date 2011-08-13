Stevie Williams Is Once Again Where Tiger Woods Wants To Be

Photo: AP

As of late this morning, most of golf’s biggest names were well off the pace at the PGA Championship. In fact, whatever is the exact opposite of a “who’s who in golf” is what we will be subjected to this weekend.So the most compelling story for the casual sports fan this weekend, may end up being whether or not Stevie Williams can win a major without Tiger Woods.



At 7-over par, Tiger will probably have to post a score of at least 5-under today to even have a shot at making the cut. If Tiger does miss the cut, it would be just the fourth time he has not played on the weekend in 62 career majors.

On the other hand, Stevie Williams and the guy swinging the clubs (Adam Scott) are 1-under and within shouting distance of the leaders.

And if Tiger misses the cut, his share of the PGA Championship purse will be $2,500. On the other hand, as a caddie, Williams will be competing this weekend for 10 per cent of the winner’s check of $1.45 million, or about $145 thousand. That would mark the second straight weekend in which Tiger’s winnings were less than his former caddy’s.

Golf has been looking for a rival for Tiger for years. Who knew it would end up being a caddy?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.