Tiger Woods' Ex-Caddie Says He Should Have Been Disqualified From The Masters

Tiger Woods’ ex-caddie Steve Williams has weighed in on Tiger’s illegal drop controversy in an interview with 3News in New Zealand.



He says that Tiger should have been disqualified after he took an illegal drop on the 15th hole and signed his scoreboard with the incorrect score.

Williams, who is now caddying for Adam Scott, also admitted he doesn’t really know the rules:

“From what I can gather, he took an illegal drop, signed a scorecard and left the court. Under most circumstances that would would result in disqualification. But they have this thing now, this new rule I’ve never heard of. So I don’t fully understand the rule. … If the rules of golf were upheld, he should have been disqualified.”

Tiger wasn’t disqualified because of a new rule that allows officials to keep a player in a tournament and retrospectively give him a penalty if a violation is discovered via video replay.

So that’s the rule that Williams said he doesn’t understand.

He and Tiger had an ugly breakup in the summer of 2011. And after winning his first tournament with Scott, Williams infamously said, “It was my aim to shove it up that black arse—-.”

He later apologized, but it’s clear that Tiger and Williams are still far from friends.

