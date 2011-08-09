Steve Williams Backtracks, Says His Tiger-Bashing Was “Over The Top”

Photo: YouTube

Tiger Woods‘ ex-caddie Steve Williams now says his comments after the Bridgestone on Sunday were “a bit over the top.””I had a lot of anger in me about what happened (with Woods) and it all came out,” Williams told Fox Sports’ Robert Lusetich last night.



Williams called his victory under Adam Scott this weekend the “most satisfying win of my career” on Sunday. He also spilled the beans on some of the finer points of how he was fired — saying Tiger essentially did it over the phone.

Unfortunately for everyone who has been entertained by the Stevie-Tiger-Scott love triangle, Williams says his Tiger-bashing days are behind him.

“I said what I said but I’m not going to say any more about Tiger,” he told Lusetich.

