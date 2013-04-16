Tiger Woods' Ex-Caddie Told Adam Scott Where To Hit The Putt The Won Him The Masters

AP ImagesTiger Woods and long-time caddie Stevie Williams had a messy breakup in the summer of 2011.



Nearly two years later, Williams was on the bag for Adam Scott at the Masters, and even helped him win it with a clutch read on the winning putt.

Scott said after the round that it was dark and he had trouble reading his putt on the second playoff hole. So called over Williams for help (via the LA Times):

“I don’t get him to read too many putts. He said it’s at least two cups, it’s going to break more than you think. I said, ‘I’m good with that.’ He was my eyes on that putt. It managed to hang in. Amazing feeling.”

Williams has been criticised for taking himself and his duties as a caddie too seriously. But you have to give him credit for stepping up and helping his boss sink the biggest putt of his life.

He also got a monster high five:

This was a big deal for him:

