STEVE WILLIAMS: The Story Behind The Richest, Most Interesting Caddie In The World

Photo: AP

Steve Williams put himself at the centre of the golf universe this week.After winning at the Bridgestone, he continued to vent his frustrations about his old boss, Tiger Woods, who fired him last month.



But the current spat with Tiger is just a small part of Williams long career as a caddie.

It has spanned continents and decades. And he’s caddied for some of the all-time greats.

Now, after a messy breakup with Tiger, he’s on to the latest chapter on the bag of Aussie Adam Scott.

