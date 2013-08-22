STEVE WAUGH: Guys Who 'Never Really Lost For Australia' Should Lay Off Michael Clarke

Getty / Bryn Lennon

Steve Waugh has done it all in cricket. It’s a pity we don’t hear more from him.

Tugger’s told the AFR that current captain Michael Clarke has been taking some unnecessary flak over Australia’s Ashes losses from other former players, some of whom “have never really experienced losing for Australia”.

And he says Clarke will be “under siege from all directions” being 3-0 down in the series, with one more to play.

Waugh was captain during a golden age of Australian cricket – the years of Warne-McGrath-Langer et al – but had been around long enough to have been through periods of extended losses. Here’s what he had to say – and he singles out a few names:

“I think it is hard for someone like an Adam Gilchrist, a Matty Hayden or even Mark Taylor, who have never really experienced losing for Australia . . . I can empathise with what they are going through. Sometimes, if you have always won, you can’t really see that point of view… “At the end of the day, the captain is the captain, it is a huge sense of responsibility and he is the one who drives the ship. He has got a lot of say in what happens but, at the same time, you can’t always just blame the captain. You have to have the quality players and they have to be performing.”

Losing the series 4-0 will be crushing for the team and increase the uncertainty about selections and tactics for next summer’s campaign to try and regain the Little Urn in Australia.

But a brutal century by under-fire allrounder Shane Watson has given Australia early hope that they could salvage a win from the current tour.

Having been felled by a Stuart Broad bouncer while on 91, Watson picked himself up and breezed past his first century in more than three years and 48 innings before eventually falling for 176.

At stumps Australia was 4-307, with Steve Smith not out on 66.

There’s more at Facebook and Twitter“>The Fin.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.