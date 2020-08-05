LIVE UPDATES: See the results of the Republican primary in Kansas' 2nd congressional district

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas Republican House candidate Steve Watkins addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Topeka, Kan.

Embattled first-term Rep. Steve Watkins is facing a high-stakes primary challenge from state Treasurer Jake LaTurner in Kansas’ 2nd congressional district.

is facing a high-stakes primary challenge from state Treasurer In mid-July, the local district attorney charged Watkins with four counts of voter fraud in connection with him listing a UPS store as his residence on his voter registration form.

On the Democratic side, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla is expected to formally secure the Democratic nomination to face either Watkins or LaTurner.

The stakes:

Kansas’ 2nd district encompasses most of the Eastern part of the state, including the capital city of Topeka, the surrounding suburbs, but is otherwise largely rural and agricultural.

Watkins, a former US Army Ranger and federal defence contractor, seemingly came out of nowhere to win the crowded 2018 Republican primary with just 22% of the vote. Despite having scant ties to the district and no political experience, Watkins’ candidacy was boosted by hundreds of thousands of dollars put into the race by his wealthy father.

In the general election, Watkins narrowly defeated Democratic nominee Paul Davis, the former Minority Leader of the Kansas House of Representatives and the 2014 Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

Throughout his first term, questions still lingered surrounding Watkins’ residency status and whether he was even properly registered to vote in the district he represents.

On July 14, the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office charged Watkins with three felony voter fraud charges for voting while not qualified, unlawful advance voting, interfering with law enforcement by making false statements, and one misdemeanour charge for failing to notify the DMV of a change of address.

Prosecutors say that in advance of Topeka’s 2019 city council elections, Watkins improperly registered to vote and subsequently voted not from his real residential address, but from a UPS store located in a different city council district.

In a sworn affidavit, one of the detectives who investigated the matter said that Watkins falsely led investigators to believe that members of his staff had helped him fill out his voter registration form and made the mistake.

Watkins admitted to the Kansas City Star that he did, in fact, register and vote at a UPS store, but chalked it up to a confusion-induced error, denied any malicious wrongdoing, and criticised the prosecution as politically motivated. He has temporarily relinquished his House committee assignments while his case plays out in the court system.

In the Democratic primary for the nomination, also taking place on August 4, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla is expected to formally secure the Democratic nomination to face either Watkins or LaTurner.

While LaTurner isn’t as controversial as Watkins, he’s posted extremely low fundraising numbers that could also make him a vulnerable nominee in the general election. LaTurner reported raising just over $US8,600 in 2020’s second fundraising quarter compared to over $US122,000 for Watkins and over $US356,000 for De La Isla.

Either scenario in Tuesday’s primary would be a win-win for Democrats. If Watkins wins his primary challenge, the controversies surrounding his voter fraud indictment could make him even more vulnerable.

LaTurner winning the 2nd district primary would likely make it more difficult for Democrats to flip the seat, but it would allow Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to appoint a Democrat to serve out the rest of LaTurner’s term, ending in 2022.

Trump carried the district by 19 points in 2016. In 2018, Kansas’ second district was one of the most solidly Republican of the districts that election forecasting and analysis site FiveThirtyEight rated as a toss-up.

While it still certainly favours Republicans, both the relative strengths of the candidates and the national environment being more favourable to Democrats could put the district in play again. The seat is currently rated as “leans Republican” by the Cook Political Report, “likely Republican” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia, and “safe Republican” by Inside Elections.

Also on Tuesday, there’s a competitive Republican primary in Kansas’ first district to replace former Rep. Roger Marshall, who is running for US Senate.

