An Adman Sent This Resignation Letter In The Form Of A Data Timeline

Steve Viglione

We recently told you about Richard Tseng, a copywriter at Arnold Worldwide who left his job there and wrote this perfect exit email to his colleagues.



He may have been one-upped by Steve Viglione, another Arnold alum, who just sent this data timeline diagram to his colleagues in lieu of a farewell note. (Arnold handles clients such as Jack Daniels.)

Viglione was a marketing analyst at the Boston and New York-based ad agency. He’s taking a job at JWT.

Here it is:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.